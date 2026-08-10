Building friendships around the table

We need friends.

I am reminded of that most Fridays when, after finishing my Meals on Wheels route, I eat catfish at the Nocona Senior Center for lunch. Sometimes I find myself sitting with Minnie Corley and Seda Waldrip, two women who knew my mother long before I ever did.

My mom graduated from Nocona High School with Minnie and Seda. They were best friends then, and they remained best friends through marriages, children, grandchildren, losses and all the ordinary years that make up a life.

When my mother was alive, they made a point of having lunch together once a month. It was not complicated. Nobody needed an occasion. They simply kept showing up for one another.

That is enduring friendship.

And now, all these years later, I get the gift of occasionally sitting across the table from Minnie and Seda and listening to them talk about my mother. I hear stories about things they did, places they went and trouble they may, or may not, have gotten into. For a little while, I get to know a version of my mom who existed before she was my mother.

Read the full story On the Table in your Thursday Bowie News.

