

December 13, 1939 – November 2, 2026

CHICO – Frances Jean Richey, 86, went to be with our Lord on Nov. 2, 2026.

A memorial service is at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at New Hope Fellowship Church in Chico. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church.

Frances was born on Dec. 13, 1939 to William Lester and Lulu Elizabeth (Williams) Trotter in Jolly.

She was united in marriage to Bobby Carroll Richey on Jan. 10, 1959, in Bowie; they were together for 60 beautiful years before his passing in 2019.

Frances earned her bachelors degree in education from Texas Woman’s University and devoted many years as an elementary school teacher. Teaching was more than a career; it was an opportunity to share her kindness, encouragement and love with others.

Her faith was also a treasured part of her life, and she was a devoted founding member of New Hope Fellowship Church in Chico. Frances was a patriotic American, a very proud Texan and a long-time Texas Ranger fan, attending games since 1972.

Frances leaves behind a legacy of love, faith and the many lives she touched along the way. Frances was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and friend to many who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Darrell Trotter, Lenora Trotter, Nell Jones, Louise Wood, and Odis Harold Trotter; son-in-law, Glenn Reed and her godchild, Clint Cox.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Pamela Reed, Paula Remily and her husband, Steve, Doug Richey and Donnie Richey, all Chico; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Margie Turnbow and Elaine Scruggs, Bowie and Carroll Trotter and his wife, Susan, Wichita Falls; sisters-in-law, Janet Myers and her husband, Bill, Leander and Anna Hand and her husband, Jimmy, Chico; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to New Hope Fellowship Church at P.O. Box 526 or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.



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