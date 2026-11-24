OBITUARIES
Victor Claude York
May 11, 1963 – November 11, 2026
NOCONA – Victor Claude York, 63, died on Nov. 11, 2026 in Nocona, TX.
There will be a graveside service on at 1 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Nocona Cemetery with Pastor David Pearson officiating.
He was born on May 11, 1963 in White Settlement to Jimmy York and Mary Kladzen. He grew up and went to school in Albany where he graduated in 1982. After school York went on to become an electrician and worked in the Fort Worth School District. He married Ruth on Dec. 12, 2008 in Fort Worth.
He is also preceded in death by wife on April 11, 2021, father and son, Nathan York.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Anthamatten, Abilene; son, Michael York, Fort Worth; sisters, Theresa Hadley, Nocona, Dianna Hunter, Bridgeport, Denise English, Abilene, Amanda Adkins, Abilene and Amy Anthamatten, Abilene; brothers, Andrew Anthamatten, Colorado and Jimmy York, Fort Worth;and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
OBITUARIES
Ricardo Lomas Salinas
September 7, 1964 – November 14, 2026
BOWIE – Ricardo Lomas Salinas, 62, died on Nov. 14, 2026.
A rosary service was at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral mass was at 10 a.m. on Nov. 20 at Saint William Catholic Church in Montague with Father David Raj Maria officiating.
Salinas was born on Sept. 7, 1964, in Zaragoza, Coahuila, MX. He shared his life with his beloved wife, San Juanita Lomas.
He was a proud father to his two children, Esperanza Lomas and Santiago Lomas, and a loving grandfather to three granddaughters, Danna, Amylee and Roselyn Valdes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Esperanza and Santiago Lomas.
He is survived by his siblings Rosario, Rosalba, Rene, Rogelio and Roberto Lomas; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; co-brothers-in-law; co-sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews and dear friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home, Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Frances Jean Richey
December 13, 1939 – November 2, 2026
CHICO – Frances Jean Richey, 86, went to be with our Lord on Nov. 2, 2026.
A memorial service is at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at New Hope Fellowship Church in Chico. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church.
Frances was born on Dec. 13, 1939 to William Lester and Lulu Elizabeth (Williams) Trotter in Jolly.
She was united in marriage to Bobby Carroll Richey on Jan. 10, 1959, in Bowie; they were together for 60 beautiful years before his passing in 2019.
Frances earned her bachelors degree in education from Texas Woman’s University and devoted many years as an elementary school teacher. Teaching was more than a career; it was an opportunity to share her kindness, encouragement and love with others.
Her faith was also a treasured part of her life, and she was a devoted founding member of New Hope Fellowship Church in Chico. Frances was a patriotic American, a very proud Texan and a long-time Texas Ranger fan, attending games since 1972.
Frances leaves behind a legacy of love, faith and the many lives she touched along the way. Frances was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and friend to many who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Darrell Trotter, Lenora Trotter, Nell Jones, Louise Wood, and Odis Harold Trotter; son-in-law, Glenn Reed and her godchild, Clint Cox.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Pamela Reed, Paula Remily and her husband, Steve, Doug Richey and Donnie Richey, all Chico; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Margie Turnbow and Elaine Scruggs, Bowie and Carroll Trotter and his wife, Susan, Wichita Falls; sisters-in-law, Janet Myers and her husband, Bill, Leander and Anna Hand and her husband, Jimmy, Chico; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to New Hope Fellowship Church at P.O. Box 526 or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to the Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.
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OBITUARIES
Penny Lynn Thomas
April 28, 1966 – October 28, 2026
NOCONA – Penny Lynn Thomas, 60, died on Oct. 28, 2026. A celebration of life honoring her will be held at a later date.
She was born on April 28, 1966, Penny was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend whose greatest joy in life was her family.
Thomas was preceded in death by her father, Delmar Thomas; mother, Sharon Shoemake and beloved dog, Lady.
She is survived by her sons, Joshua Roper and Cody Roper; Terry Don Shoemaker; sister, Kim Ward and Linda Dean; five grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
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