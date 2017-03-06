A Montague County jury panel Wednesday found Rebecca Plumlee guilty of possession of a controlled substance one to four grams, and due to her criminal history the district judge assessed her a sentence of 30 years in prison.

The 45-year-old Bowie woman was arrested on July 8, 2014 after Montague County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Stone stopped Plumlee and two men on the Enterprise truck yard at 175 Skinner Road in Bowie. The trio had been caught trespassing on the property.

Deputy Stone said he found a small clear baggie containing a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine and a cough drop wrapper with a small amount of meth wrapped inside.

District Attorney Casey Polhemus said the jury selection began Tuesday and was tried in one day on Wednesday with a guilty verdict. District Judge Jack McGaughey assessed a 30-year prison term due to her criminal history.

