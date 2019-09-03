Tax assessor ready to announce her retirement date

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on March 11 for its first session of March.

Tax Assessor-Collector Syd Nowell is expected to submit her letter of resignation as she plans to retire in April after serving in office since September 1999.

A committee was formed to seek a replacement who will serve until the March 2020 primary; however, the committee could not meet until a formal declaration was made by Nowell.

The court has agreed to hire a person to come in and work with Nowell about a month before she leaves office to help with the transition. The agenda also lists consider appointment to tax assessor position.

Could the county receive some new financial assistance to make road repairs? The court will consider working with the Texas Oil and Gas Association and others to obtain state grant funding for county road repairs. Previously the state provided a statewide grant program following the last energy boom 10 years ago.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda will be the monthly reports from the Veteran’s Service Office, sheriff’s office and update on the mitigation plan project; agreement between CTC Commissary and the sheriff’s office; risk management pool property renewal questionnaire; advertising for fuel bids; precinct two request to sell salvage trucks; bonds for the election administrator and tax collector clerk; and budget adjustment in precinct one.