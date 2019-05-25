Crash injures 3, closes Hwy. 59; 1 driver arrested

JD Henry Cole

Three people were injured in this massive two-vehicle wreck on State Highway 59 at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday just south of Montague in front of the Ultimate Stop Convenience Store.

This collision also closed down this section of the highway for two and a half hours.

Preliminary investigation from the Department of Public Safety states two Ringgold residents, possibly intoxicated, riding in a 2001 maroon Ford pickup, failed to yield right-of-way and pulled out in front of a southbound pickup driven by Lorenzo Hernandez.

The DPS reported JD Cole Henry, 35, driver of truck one was transported to Nocona General Hospital with injuries. Henry was released to the DPS Trooper Tony Cunningham for pending arrest while Josh Duke, his passenger was airlifted from the scene with what were reportedly non-life threatening injuries. Hernandez was airlifted to a Denton hospital with serious injuries after he was extricated by the Bowie Rural Fire Department.

Henry was later arrested by the DPS for a complaint of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

