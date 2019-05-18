New sirens installed; mass warnings more than just storms

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Within the next few weeks the City of Bowie electric crew hopes to finish installing the new mass notification warning system units and be ready to start testing the emergency system just as storm season gets underway.

On Tuesday, the crew began placing the warning sirens on the utility poles that had already been placed on the concrete bases. These poles are tall, towering some 60 feet high, which is 15 feet higher than the average utility pole.

Jay Evans, head of the electric department, said installation went very smooth this past week and all four were placed Tuesday. He expects to begin hanging the control boxes for the units this coming week.

Once the control boxes are in place the staff will contact Whelen, manufacturer of the units, to bring the batteries that power each unit.

