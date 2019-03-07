Intermediate principal retires; state funding explored

By BARBARA GREEN

In the midst of welcoming two new principals to the Bowie Independent School District Monday night, trustees also learned they are losing another as Intermediate Principal Russell Black announced his retirement at the end of August.

Superintendent Blake Enlow begins his tenure with virtually a whole new slate of principals. Monday he introduced Kathy Green, elementary principal, and Sergio Menchaca, high school principal. Junior High Principal Jeneanne Fleming was on vacation.

Enlow said he informed the board of Black’s letter he received on Monday and it was a topic of discussion during a brief executive session for personnel.

No action was taken. Black has been at the intermediate since August 2015.

The board also were presented with information on the state funding template and how it will impact the district as its begins work on the new budget.