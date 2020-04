City of Bowie electric crews installed the control panel and ultraviolet modules for the new UV system at the wastewater plant. This unit replaces the original 25-year-old unit and is the last point of cleaning the water before it is discharged into the creek. The modules are placed inside a stainless steel lined trough the water flows through and down the cascade. (News photos by Barbara Green)

Jay Evans, head of the city electric department, and David Blackmon, crew member, adjusts the control panel installed for the new UV disinfectant system.