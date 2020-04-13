Positive COVID-19 cases rise to five in Montague County

As of Monday, three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county bringing the total to five.

About 3 p.m. Montague County Health Officer Dr. Delbert McCaig reported a third positive COVID-19 case in Montague County involving a person in the Sunset area. He said there also is a positive pending in Cooke County for a person who works in the county. As soon as it is confirmed as a positive it will be reported to McCaig.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, he reported two more positive cases from Nocona, which increased the county total to five positive cases.