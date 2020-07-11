Councilors to take oath

Newly elected Bowie City Council members will take office during the November 9 Bowie City Council meeting at 6 p.m.



Those who will take office include Laura Hefley, who won her first term in precinct one; Terry Gunter, former precinct three councilor and Kristi Bates for precinct two. Election results will be canvassed and a mayor pro tem will be elected.



The council will consider a resolution authorizing the execution of a water lease agreement with The Nature Conservancy and award a bid for Sanitary Sewer Improvements Texas Community Development Block Grant program.



City Manager Bert Cunningham will review the city office renovation at 307 N. Mason, the library closing, grant applications and the 2020 Texas Department of Agriculture-State Urgent Need Fund grant.