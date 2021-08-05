Ad

Sip, shopping events return for May

Bowie’s very own shop local event – Sip & Stroll With Me returns downtown on Friday evening, May 21.

It will open with a Bowie Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for LaBelle Vintage Mall, located at 113 West Wise Street in Bowie at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to welcome them back after recovering from the tornado.

Bowie Community Development hosts 15 participating locations extending their open hours until 8 p.m. Bowie Carriage will be providing horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown starting at A Cottage Florist & Gifts on corner of Smythe and Wise streets.

Bowie Community Development welcomes another 15 participating locations to the May 21 event, a preview to the We Are #BowieStrong(er) Street Fest that will be May 22 at the 100 block of Smythe Street downtown.

Read more in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.

