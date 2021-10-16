BEDC receives $1.4 million federal grant

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The U.S. Economic Development Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, announced the Bowie Economic Development Corporation and City of Bowie will receive a $1.4 million grant.

Janis Crawley, executive director for the BEDC, was excited to report the grant receipt this week more than a year after the original application was submitted.

The local entities will receive $1,460,000 in Economic Adjustment Assistance-COVID 19-Recovery and Resiliency Projects with a local investment of $365,000, providing a total of $1,511,000 for infrastructure improvements for the Bowie Business Park.

Read the full story on this project in your weekend Bowie News.