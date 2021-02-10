Council conducts brief business meeting

During a brief 20-minute meeting this week the Bowie City Council gave final approval to the 2021-22 budget and 2021 tax rate.

Second reading of those ordinances was the primary items on the agenda, along with the monthly consent items and two new items. City Manager Bert Cunningham was absent attending a Texas Public Power Association meeting. Councilors Terry Gunter and Diana Higgins also were absent for Monday’s meeting.

The budget ordinance sets the operational budget at $18,228,973 for the general and utility funds. This is an overall increase of $590,499 above the prior year’s budget. The general fund has expenses of $8,660,692 and utility fund $9,568,281.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.