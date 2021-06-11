New city officials set to take oath of office

Newly elected officials to the Bowie City Council will take the oath of office when the panel meets at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Three council members and the mayor will be sworn into office and a mayor protem will be elected.

An executive session is set for consultation with an attorney regarding a sewer easement of Mill Street.

In new business, the council will discuss the remodel of the police station which has been in the planning stage for several months. A broken pipe during the winter storm earlier this year flooded the judge’s office and has not been repaired as the city judge moved to a different office toward the front of the building which was where the city offices were located.

During recent months there have been discussions about how to pay for the work possibly using some COVID relief or other federal relief funding. Those are some of the questions expected to be addressed.

Also in new business, a resolution canvassing election returns will be presented and the council will cast its votes for the Montague County Tax Appraisal Board of Directors.

In the city manager’s report, Bert Cunningham will discuss the appointment of a new finance director, along with paving on Gray and Hodge Streets, plus state implemented plans for securing the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT has been under fire since the February winter storm where many parts of the state were without power for many days.