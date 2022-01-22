Dog attack cattle in Salona area; one family loses 3 cows, 3 calves

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

A Bowie area rancher has lost nearly $5,000 worth of livestock after they were attacked by what appears to have been a pair of dogs that injured the cattle so severely they had to be put down.

David Kleinhans, whose family are longtime ranchers in the Salona area east of Bowie, said the dog attacks began the Sunday after Thanksgiving and most recently occurred Jan. 13. While they have made two reports to the sheriff’s it is difficult to resolve when the animals are so elusive.

Edwin Kleinhans, David’s father, still tends to his cattle at the age of 86 and David, who works as an occupational therapy assistant, pitches in when his dad needs him.

Both men said they have never seen anything like the damage inflicted on these cattle where their ears have been chewed or ripped off, along with parts of the nose, mouth and jaw.

The first incident was discovered Thanksgiving week last year when a cow had gotten bogged down in a stock tank. David said they were able to get it out, but it was so tired and could not get up, so they decided to give it overnight to see if it survived.

The next morning he found the cow had been severely attacked with both ears chewed off and a hunk of her jaw torn off. It was in such bad shape it was put down.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.