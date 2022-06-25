BISD trustees to review TASB long-term facilities needs report

Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees will finally receive the full facilities study/long-range facility planning update after multiple delays connected with the pandemic.

The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on June 27 and meet with Clint Alsobrook of the Texas Association of School Boards.

It was late fall 2019 when the district voted to pursue the study and while the TASB staff visited the district for its review, the presentation was stalled as staff worked from home or offices were closed due to COVID.

Results of the study were provided in a web dashboard for staff and board members to review.

Superintendent Blake Enlow said Monday night Alsobrook will overview a plan for long-range facility needs and answer questions on the study.

