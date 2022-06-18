Bowie working on becoming ‘film friendly’

Submitted by Bowie Community Dev.

The City of Bowie is steps closer to being certified as Film Friendly Texas through the Texas Film Commission, an office of the Governor, Economic Development and Tourism.

Bowie Community Development Executive Director Cindy Roller has checked two of the three steps necessary to complete the city’s certification status by completing the recent Film Friendly Texas Forum at the iconic Southfork Ranch in Parker, and by submitting location photos to the Texas Film Commission database.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.