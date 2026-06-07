Bowie council meets June 9

The Nocona City Council will consider how to fill a vacancy along with numerous requests, budget items and building improvements when it gathers at 5 p.m. on June 9.

Per the local government code a city council member who is absent for four consecutive meetings is considered to be automatically vacant. Rob Norman has been absent and the council will consider appointing someone to fill the remainder of the term until November 2026.

Mayor and council items of interest and public comments will follow.

The agenda includes four funding requests from the Nocona Economic Development Corporation A and B Boards: $2,500 for a signage grant for Nocona Meat Company, $15,000 grant to the Chisholm Trail Rodeo Arena Committee for improvements, maintenance and repairs, $4,678.83 to Indian Oaks Golf Course Advisory Committee for sand and top-dressing greens and $2,500 to the VFW for additional insurance wrap policy to cover burn-out during Cruisin’ Nocona.

The council will consider a grant management firm to handed the application process with the Texas Water Development Board as the city pursues an infrastructure grant. An engineer/architectural firm also will be discussed for that grant.

The city will receive sealed bids for the sale of 19.5 acres adjoining the golf course.

Police Chief Kent Holcomb will report on the public nuisance code violations and the warnings written.

Other topics will include: Changes made to the H.J. Justin Community Room rental agreement; consider the fire department applying for a Texas Forest Service grant and amend the city budget for matching funds; discuss paving the entrances to the cemetery; discuss installing handrails at city hall steps; discuss Small Town Roofing volunteering to put a new roof on the downtown park gazebo; review the 2027 Montague County Tax Appraisal District budgets; hear progress report on city budget work; and discuss paving two to three blocks of Poplar Street and the intersection of Cooke and Willow.

Under the city council acting as the building commission, the first hearings on 300 Bowie is set for owner Charles and Johnnie Williams and 310 Bowie, owned by Stephanie Ray are scheduled. The fire marshal is expected to provide reports on both.

All these items will be considered for action in the regular agenda following the workshop agenda.