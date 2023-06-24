2024 MCTAD appraisal, tax collection budgets set

By BARBARA GREEN

Taxing entities all across the county have begun reviewing the 2023-24 Montague County Tax Appraisal District budget, the only one that impacts every governmental group in the county.

The MCTAD budget has been making the rounds with the county, cities and school districts. Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson met with the Montague County Commissioner’s Court earlier this month and reviewed where the budget increases and the reasons.

This budget proposal has a 3.30% increase compared to the prior year’s budget and they continue to work with only five employees. Haralson explained she had one long-time employee retire last year and it has been hard to keep an appraisal trainee.

Haralson added the abundance of growth they continue to see in the county is not showing any indication of slowing down, and they continue to maintain five staff members, the same number as the past 35 years.

