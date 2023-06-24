NEWS
Commissioners continue work on the budget
Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on June 26 with a variety of topics on the agenda.
Appointees for the Montague County Historical Commission will be presented along with a 2022 Distinguished Service Award for Exceptional Services from the Texas Historical Commission.
The agenda continues to list a budget workshop as elected officials are expected to begin presenting their budget requests to the court. Preliminary property values were received in May and certified values will follow in July, which will allow the commissioners an opportunity consider a tax rate and to establish a proposed budget.
The court will open bids for base rock and oversized rock.
A preliminary plat for lots one-10 in the Dye Creek Estates Subdivision will be presented in precinct one, along with a preliminary plat for lots one-five in Kingdom Estates phase one subdivision in precinct two and a replat of lot 41 in the Hillcrest Lake Lots in precinct four.
The 2024 plan year for Texas Association of Counties health and employee benefits plan renewal will be reviewed for action. And precinct two will ask to enter the Ron Cheek’s property on Sandy Lane to clear trees.
2024 MCTAD appraisal, tax collection budgets set
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Taxing entities all across the county have begun reviewing the 2023-24 Montague County Tax Appraisal District budget, the only one that impacts every governmental group in the county.
The MCTAD budget has been making the rounds with the county, cities and school districts. Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson met with the Montague County Commissioner’s Court earlier this month and reviewed where the budget increases and the reasons.
This budget proposal has a 3.30% increase compared to the prior year’s budget and they continue to work with only five employees. Haralson explained she had one long-time employee retire last year and it has been hard to keep an appraisal trainee.
Haralson added the abundance of growth they continue to see in the county is not showing any indication of slowing down, and they continue to maintain five staff members, the same number as the past 35 years.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Bowie council meeting canceled
The regular Bowie City Council meeting on June 27 has been canceled. The next meeting is July 10.
Remember fireworks can’t be used inside city limits
The sale of fireworks begins June 24 in Texas and will end at midnight on July 4.
A reminder to the public the Cities of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo have ordinances banning the use of fireworks inside the city limits. Violations can result in a ticket with a fine.
Fireworks may be discharged out in the county, but everyone should use caution to avoid wildfire and injury.
