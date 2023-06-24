Bowie council meeting canceled

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on June 26 with a variety of topics on the agenda.

Appointees for the Montague County Historical Commission will be presented along with a 2022 Distinguished Service Award for Exceptional Services from the Texas Historical Commission.

The agenda continues to list a budget workshop as elected officials are expected to begin presenting their budget requests to the court. Preliminary property values were received in May and certified values will follow in July, which will allow the commissioners an opportunity consider a tax rate and to establish a proposed budget.

The court will open bids for base rock and oversized rock.

A preliminary plat for lots one-10 in the Dye Creek Estates Subdivision will be presented in precinct one, along with a preliminary plat for lots one-five in Kingdom Estates phase one subdivision in precinct two and a replat of lot 41 in the Hillcrest Lake Lots in precinct four.

The 2024 plan year for Texas Association of Counties health and employee benefits plan renewal will be reviewed for action. And precinct two will ask to enter the Ron Cheek’s property on Sandy Lane to clear trees.