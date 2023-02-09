COUNTY LIFE
Center planning square dance lessons
For those of you who are interested in learning how to square dance, the staff of the Bowie Community Center is looking to start the first class at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7.
This will be a 14-week program at a cost of $25 per person for the set. Call Bonnie Kinder at 940-872-4861 with questions.
COUNTY LIFE
Build the dream – Bowie graduate creating custom truck for SEMA sho
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Conner Earp will be heading off to automotive tech college in just a few weeks, but this recent Bowie High School graduate also is putting the finishing touches on his $30,000-plus custom-built pickup he plans to show in one of the world’s largest auto shows this fall in Las Vegas.
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) hosts its trade-only event Oct. 31-Nov. 3 drawing more than 70,000 quality domestic and international buyers each year bringing together manufacturers and buyers in every segment of the automotive industry. It’s a pretty big leap for this young man, but when this dream of building custom trucks was sparked he took the initiative to find out how he could get going.
The son of Bradley and Misty Earp, the family lives outside Vashti in an old farmhouse complete with chickens, dogs, turkeys and ducks, plus a large shop for Conner to bring his vision to life. His little brothers Nathan, nine, and River, seven, also are running around to help out and cheer on their big brother.
Born in Decatur, the 18-year-old grew up in Bowie where he attended school playing baseball and taking part in ag projects. He graduated in May and mid-summer he and the family visited Laramie, WY where he will be attending WYO Tech this year. WyoTech, formerly known as Wyoming Technical Institute, is a for-profit, technical college founded in 1966. It provides training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive and diesel industry.
Earp says the visit and tour to the school only confirmed his desire to specialize in fabrication and welding. He leaves for school on Sept. 28 to begin a six-month core program. Earp is looking at performance, suspension and chasis fabrication. The full program can be up to two and a half years.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Clear the Shelter a big hit
COUNTY LIFE
Make it a safe, fun Labor Day weekend
It’s the last hurrah for summer as Labor Day weekend arrives.
Most government offices will be closed on Monday, along with The Bowie News office.
The weather forecast is predicting the weekend temperatures will top 100 degrees, but nighttime temperatures may moderate.
Lake visitors are urged to stay hydrated, obey boating rules on the lake and watch for low-water areas in local lakes that have suffered in the heat wave.
As of Aug. 30 Lake Nocona is 73.6% full at 822.99 msl. It is full at 827.5 msl. Lake Amon G. Carter is 87.1% full at 918.24 msl. It is full at 920 msl.
Trending
-
NEWS9 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS8 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS4 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS8 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS9 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS5 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash