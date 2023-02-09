Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Center planning square dance lessons

Published

4 hours ago

on

For those of you who are interested in learning how to square dance, the staff of the Bowie Community Center is looking to start the first class at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7.
This will be a 14-week program at a cost of $25 per person for the set. Call Bonnie Kinder at 940-872-4861 with questions.

COUNTY LIFE

Build the dream – Bowie graduate creating custom truck for SEMA sho

Published

2 hours ago

on

09/02/2023

By

By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Conner Earp will be heading off to automotive tech college in just a few weeks, but this recent Bowie High School graduate also is putting the finishing touches on his $30,000-plus custom-built pickup he plans to show in one of the world’s largest auto shows this fall in Las Vegas.
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) hosts its trade-only event Oct. 31-Nov. 3 drawing more than 70,000 quality domestic and international buyers each year bringing together manufacturers and buyers in every segment of the automotive industry. It’s a pretty big leap for this young man, but when this dream of building custom trucks was sparked he took the initiative to find out how he could get going.
The son of Bradley and Misty Earp, the family lives outside Vashti in an old farmhouse complete with chickens, dogs, turkeys and ducks, plus a large shop for Conner to bring his vision to life. His little brothers Nathan, nine, and River, seven, also are running around to help out and cheer on their big brother.
Born in Decatur, the 18-year-old grew up in Bowie where he attended school playing baseball and taking part in ag projects. He graduated in May and mid-summer he and the family visited Laramie, WY where he will be attending WYO Tech this year. WyoTech, formerly known as Wyoming Technical Institute, is a for-profit, technical college founded in 1966. It provides training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive and diesel industry.
Earp says the visit and tour to the school only confirmed his desire to specialize in fabrication and welding. He leaves for school on Sept. 28 to begin a six-month core program. Earp is looking at performance, suspension and chasis fabrication. The full program can be up to two and a half years.

Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.

Conner Earp looks from underneath a fender on the custom truck he is building for the SEMA Show. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Conner Earp stands in front of his future custom truck that is close to being between 70 and 80% done. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE

Clear the Shelter a big hit

Published

2 hours ago

on

09/02/2023

By

A nice crowd of folks attended last Saturday’s Clear the Shelter event at the Bowie Animal Shelter. There were baked goods, silent auctions, items for sale and drawings, plus reduced-priced vaccinations and micro-chipping.
Volunteers from Easy Street Shelter of Saint Jo also took part in the event. Some $3,900 was raised by the Friends of the Animal Shelter and ShelterHearts to help pay for animal health needs or related needs at the shelter. (Photos by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE

Make it a safe, fun Labor Day weekend

Published

16 hours ago

on

09/01/2023

By

It’s the last hurrah for summer as Labor Day weekend arrives.
Most government offices will be closed on Monday, along with The Bowie News office.
The weather forecast is predicting the weekend temperatures will top 100 degrees, but nighttime temperatures may moderate.
Lake visitors are urged to stay hydrated, obey boating rules on the lake and watch for low-water areas in local lakes that have suffered in the heat wave.
As of Aug. 30 Lake Nocona is 73.6% full at 822.99 msl. It is full at 827.5 msl. Lake Amon G. Carter is 87.1% full at 918.24 msl. It is full at 920 msl.

