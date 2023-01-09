Make it a safe, fun Labor Day weekend

COUNTY LIFE
COUNTY LIFE
Labor Day signals end of summer, be cautious around lakes
It’s the last hurrah for summer as Labor Day weekend arrives.
Most government offices will be closed on Monday, along with The Bowie News office.
The weather forecast is predicting the weekend temperatures will top 100 degrees, but nighttime temperatures may moderate.
Lake visitors are urged to stay hydrated, obey boating rules on the lake and watch for low-water areas in local lakes that have suffered in the heat wave. Game Warden Preston Kleinman encourages boaters to watch for underwater stumps that may be revealed due to the lower levels, there also are sand bars that may be exposed. He added the closer to the shore you are it is going to be more shallow than normal, so be cautious.
As of Aug. 30 Lake Nocona is 73.6% full at 822.99 msl. It is full at 827.5 msl. Lake Amon G. Carter is 87.1% full at 918.24 msl. It is full at 920 msl.
COUNTY LIFE
Lloyd returns to county to lead Gold-Burg Bears
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Jonathan Lloyd is excited about being back in his old stomping grounds as he takes over as superintendent of Gold-Burg Independent School District.
For Lloyd and his wife Belinda it is something of a homecoming as they return to live in Saint Jo full-time after working in east Texas the past several years.
The 51-year-old Lloyd spent nearly 10 years in Saint Jo as a police officer and police chief on and off between 2001 and 2021, and it was here he also got his feet wet in the classroom teaching two classes on criminal justice and criminal law at the high school.
He comes to Gold-Burg ISD from Detroit High School where he was principal since 2015. The small 2A district has about 150 students in a town of approximately 683 in between Paris and Texarkana.
Belinda also is a longtime educator working as a special ed teacher and coach. In an ironic twist she began her teaching career at Gold-Burg Elementary. She has retired from coaching but teaches special education at Gainesville High School. The couple has been married 23 years and they have three children of their own and one from Lloyd’s previous marriage.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
