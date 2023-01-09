Make it a safe, fun Labor Day weekend

By BARBARA GREEN

Jonathan Lloyd is excited about being back in his old stomping grounds as he takes over as superintendent of Gold-Burg Independent School District.

For Lloyd and his wife Belinda it is something of a homecoming as they return to live in Saint Jo full-time after working in east Texas the past several years.

The 51-year-old Lloyd spent nearly 10 years in Saint Jo as a police officer and police chief on and off between 2001 and 2021, and it was here he also got his feet wet in the classroom teaching two classes on criminal justice and criminal law at the high school.

He comes to Gold-Burg ISD from Detroit High School where he was principal since 2015. The small 2A district has about 150 students in a town of approximately 683 in between Paris and Texarkana.

Belinda also is a longtime educator working as a special ed teacher and coach. In an ironic twist she began her teaching career at Gold-Burg Elementary. She has retired from coaching but teaches special education at Gainesville High School. The couple has been married 23 years and they have three children of their own and one from Lloyd’s previous marriage.

