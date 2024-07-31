SPORTS
Bowie athletics hopeful about the new season
With the 2024-2025 year of high school athletics kicking off next week across Texas, many coaching staffs and players are soaking up the last few days before the months of work starts for fall sports.
The Bowie athletics program is prepared heading into Athletic Director Tyler Price’s second year at the helm.
The main goal for Price in year one was trying to raise the bar, or standard, of how the athletic program operates both on and off the field of play. He feels him and his staff did that.
“We feel like we’re in a good spot now and feel good about what we’ve done right now,” Price said. “With that being said, there’s still a lot of work to do, but it makes it easy come to work every day. We have really good kids who want to work and who want to get better.”
Obviously the biggest criticism for football is the team went 1-8 in the first season, but it was always going to be a tough season with the team replacing a lot of new faces. Trying to change the fortune of a football program that has won four games in the last three seasons is not an overnight process and is still the biggest challenge ahead.
“I think the kids learning how to win is the next big step,” Price said. “I feel like we’re competing. The kids want to compete, know how to compete and don’t turn down from anything. Learning to win though, winning is hard, regardless of what sport you’re playing.”
One aspect Price wants to see more of are athletes in the program taking charge and leading their peers.
“I think the next step is more student-led stuff,” Price said. “Having leaders in every sport who are taking the lead on the ins and outs because this is their athletic program; it’s not my athletic program. It’s not my coaches. It’s the kid’s athletic program.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Kleinhans wins title
Recent Nocona High School gradute Conley Kleinhans won his second straight World Championship Junior Rodeo world championship in the junior division on July 27 at Guthrie, OK. Working as a header in team roping, he and his partner Brant Cookston were the only team to secure a catch in the final round to win not only first place, but earned the money the second and third place teams would have won as well.
SPORTS
Anti-flopping rules added to high school basketball
The National Federation of State High School Association will put a rule change in place for the upcoming school year about punishing flopping in basketball.
“Flopping” is a term in basketball used when someone thinks a player is exaggerating contact in order to draw an offensive foul, usually when trying to draw a charge.
It has grown in popularity at the highest levels in the last 20 years since it is so hard for referees to tell in real time if a player is over acting. With some replays revealing Oscar worthy over acting in slow motion, flopping has been derided by fans, coaches and media members, with rules only recently being been put into place to punish players who garner a certain reputation.
Whether it is a problem at the high school level is up for debate, but the NFHS thinks it is enough to enforce the rule across the nation. A first offense will be when an official issues a team warning.
After that, any instances where flopping is deemed the correct call it will result in a team technical foul.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
HS bass club meets next week
The Red River High School Bass Club is meeting on Aug. 4 to talk about the upcoming season.
It is that time of year to meet and make plans for the upcoming high school bass fishing season with Texas High School Bass Association. This organization has more than 1,500 teams fish in it annually and the Red River club competes in the Metroplex division.
Tournaments will start in September and go through May each year. This year the Metroplex division will fish the following lakes: Ray Roberts, Texoma, Lewisville, Eagle Mountain, Richland Chambers.
If potential members are interested in joining the club, they will have a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Tommy Fenoglio’s in Montague. You will be able to ask questions, eat some pizza and fish at his lake.
What do you need to do? Call the AgriLife office and let them know you will be there at 940-894-2831 or email [email protected].
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS9 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS12 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint