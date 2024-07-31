Kleinhans wins title

With the 2024-2025 year of high school athletics kicking off next week across Texas, many coaching staffs and players are soaking up the last few days before the months of work starts for fall sports.

The Bowie athletics program is prepared heading into Athletic Director Tyler Price’s second year at the helm.

The main goal for Price in year one was trying to raise the bar, or standard, of how the athletic program operates both on and off the field of play. He feels him and his staff did that.

“We feel like we’re in a good spot now and feel good about what we’ve done right now,” Price said. “With that being said, there’s still a lot of work to do, but it makes it easy come to work every day. We have really good kids who want to work and who want to get better.”

Obviously the biggest criticism for football is the team went 1-8 in the first season, but it was always going to be a tough season with the team replacing a lot of new faces. Trying to change the fortune of a football program that has won four games in the last three seasons is not an overnight process and is still the biggest challenge ahead.

“I think the kids learning how to win is the next big step,” Price said. “I feel like we’re competing. The kids want to compete, know how to compete and don’t turn down from anything. Learning to win though, winning is hard, regardless of what sport you’re playing.”

One aspect Price wants to see more of are athletes in the program taking charge and leading their peers.

“I think the next step is more student-led stuff,” Price said. “Having leaders in every sport who are taking the lead on the ins and outs because this is their athletic program; it’s not my athletic program. It’s not my coaches. It’s the kid’s athletic program.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.