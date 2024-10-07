SPORTS
Bullfighter starts early training for his future dream job
By JORDAN NEAL
[email protected]
When most young kids get into rodeo, the craziest ones might be lucky enough to ride small bucking horses and maybe bulls in their late teens.
Then there is 12-year-old Riggin Garrett, who is already pursuing what he hopes is his future career as a bullfigher. It is a dream he began trying out several years ago at rodeos in and around this county.
This is not the Spanish variation of bullfighting where they end up killing the bull, this is “freestyle bullfighting” which is more popular in America. Here bullfighters attempt to make the bull look a fool, using their athleticism to barely dodge them, put their hats on their heads, leap over them and sometimes use a barrel as a prop. They also work as protection for the cowboys during the bull riding to help save bucked off riders.
In competition, both the bullfighter and the bull are judged after a 60-70 second encounter with points scored due to the various maneuvers pulled off.
Garrett is the son of Keysha Avens and Shane Garrett, and will be going into seventh grade at Saint Jo. As long as he can remember, Garrett has always been interested in bullfighting.
Read the full feature in the mid-week Bowie News.
Top Photo by Andre Silva.
SPORTS
Forestburg hires new boy’s basketball coach
Forestburg will have a new boy’s basketball coach this season.
The Longhorns will be led by Reagan Johnson, who is coming to Forestburg after spending his first year in coaching at Valley View last year.
Johnson is a 2020 graduate from Muenster where he was coached by his dad Wes Johnson. He replaces Eldon Van Hooser, who retired after spending the last five years at Forestburg.
Johnson hopes what he lacks in experience, he will more than make up for with his enthusiasm, intensity and youthful energy.
“I am only 22, so I am a young coach and I can relate to them,” Johnson said. “I still want to be in control, but they can communicate with me. Four years ago I was in their shoes.”
Along with basketball, Johnson also will serve as an assistant coach in football and track. While he has never coached six-man football, he has officiated a game before so he is ahead of other coaches whose first game experience comes during the first game.
“One of the main things I harp on is being a competitor,” Johnson said. “I don’t care if we are beating a team by 30. If you can’t compete in that game, how am I to expect you to compete in a game when we are down two with five seconds left to go?”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
DCTF previews local football season
With less than a month before practices start, it time to start thinking about high school football.
One part of that is a Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine, a yearly magazine that gives a preview of every Texas high school and college football team for 64 years. It is lovingly called “The Bible” of Texas high school football.
Trying to cover the whole state and sending questionnaires to coaches as early as the spring, before some teams even have a coach hired, means there are some blind spots. As well as a team preview, every district gets a surface level preview of the final standings.
These predictions are not gospel, but it is the first bit of expectations teams can start to have about themselves heading into the season. Teams can either use it as fire if they are picked to finish lower than they think they are or as validation and the first outside weight of expectation if they are state favorites.
For Bowie, playing in a new district 3A-4 in division I, the Jackrabbits are predicted to finish seventh. Bowie went 1-8 last season in Tyler Price’s first year as head coach. The team is expected to return 16 of 22 starters on both sides of the ball according to the magazine.
For Nocona, the Indians are predicted to take a step back. After winning the district title and going 8-2 last year, Nocona lost half of their starters to graduation and is picked to finish fifth in the district, just missing the playoffs.
Trying to replace several four year starters on both sides of the ball is a hard task for Coach Blake Crutsinger and his staff, but several underclassmen showed promise last year. With it being largely the same district, familiarity should be pretty high for the Indians as they know the level they need to get to.
Of all the teams in the county, Saint Jo, as usual, has the highest expectations from outsiders looking in. The Panthers went 6-5 last year to finish second in the district to state-ranked Union Hill and lost in bi-district round of the playoffs to eventual state champs Gordon.
Saint Jo returns eight of its 12 starters from last year, including its top two offensive weapons. The biggest change will be on the sideline. CJ Hanz takes over for the beloved Mark Stevens. Hanz comes from an equally successful Throckmorton program.
What he and the staff brings will be the biggest difference since the Panthers are again expected to finish second to Union Hill in the district despite being ranked 16th in the state in 1A.
For Gold-Burg and Forestburg, both are relieved to no longer be in a district with Strawn and Newcastle.
The two programs are now back in an only three-team district with familiar Fannindel. While the Falcons have traditionally been at the top of the district in the past, Fannindel losses five seniors and is expected to be rebuilding which leaves the door open for the Bears and Longhorns.
Gold-Burg is going to have to recover from losing two four-year starters to graduation, including a talent like Jayon Grace that seemed to give the Bears a chance no matter what, but returns almost everyone else from the last several seasons.
This generation of Gold-Burg athlete is used to the team winning. Despite falling just short of the playoffs last year, the team went 6-4 and beating the bigger Saint Jo program for the first time in 12 years was almost just as important. Several will have to step up to do it together with no outlying talent at the top to rely on.
With that in mind, the Bears were picked to win the district title in the magazine.
For Forestburg, the Longhorns are picked to finish second in the district. Forestburg is in a similar boat, losing two four year starters that were their top talent from last year.
The Longhorns went 1-8, but the continuity of several key seniors all coming together, a raved about freshman class along with the team being more competitive than that record indicate is what gives them the edge over the unknown Fannindel team according to outside sources.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Jim Bowie Days rodeo has close competition
The Jim Bowie Days three night rodeo celebration entertained crowds at the Bowie Rodeo grounds last week.
T-N-T Rodeo produced and provided the stock and it was sanctioned by the United Professional Rodeo Association for the seventh straight year.
What makes the rodeo stand out is it is one of the largest in the state that encourages amateur athletes to compete against professionals from the UPRA circuit.
At the end of three nights of competition, results for the top of the leaderboard in each event are in and cash was distributed.
In bareback riding, it was the one event where first place was split by two riders. Zach Hibler and Kash Loyd both scored a ride of 80.
In barrel racing, Rhyan Brough finished at the top of a competitive field as the top seven riders who earned money all timed in under 18 seconds. Her time of 17.451 seconds was only nine thousandths of a second faster than second place.
The breakaway roping event also was close and won by Delani Beatty. Her fastest successful catch was 2.42 seconds, which was only .11 faster than second place. The eight competitors who finished in the money all had catches clocking in under three seconds.
The team roping event was won by the team Jake Cooper and Kyle Crick. Their fastest time was 4.54 seconds. It edged out second place by .27 of a second, but was more than a second ahead of the rest of the field.
Case Stone won the steer wrestling event. His time of 3.8 seconds was three tenths of a second faster than second place as he was the only competitor to finish under four seconds.
The calf roping, or tie-down-roping event also was close. Spence Barney won with a time of 8.5 seconds, which was just a tenth of a second faster than second place and two tenths of a second better than third.
In ranch bronc riding, Aaron Urich won the event with a ride of 76.5 points. In saddle bronc riding, Benny Proffitt won the event, with the only ride above 80 points, scoring 80.5 points on his best ride.
In the final event of the night, bull riding was competitive and went down to the wire. With four riders scoring 80 or more, it was Noah Lee (88) that just finished ahead of second place Vitor Losnake (87.5).
For full results from all events of the competitors who finished in the money as well as more pictures, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS8 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS11 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint