City staff examines new generators for water plant

City of Bowie officials were on hand to inspect the emergency electrical generators that were delivered last week.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris and City Manager Bert Cunningham inspected one of three emergency electrical generators purchased as part of an ongoing Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant. They also talked with Jay Evans, head of the city electric department, and Jerry Sutton, director of the water treatment plant about the next step for installation of the generators.

This grant provides funding for one 150 kW and two 250 kW generators for use at the water treatment plant.

City Manager Bert Cunningham and Mayor Gaylynn Burris talk with the electric and water department staff about the new generators. (Photo by Cindy Roller)