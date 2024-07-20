COUNTY LIFE
Color added to outside kennels at Bowie Animal Shelter
Rachel and Roger Whitaker gave this metal storage container a fresh look with this colorful mural at the Bowie Animal Shelter. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie, Nocona libraries wrap up summer reading this week
Local libraries wrap up their children’s summer reading programs this week.
The Bowie Public Library brings the popular Creature Teacher with all their spectacular animals for the final event on July 23 at the Bowie Community Center.
The program begins at 10 am. The children also will receive their prize books for their summer logs.
The Nocona Public Library ends its program at 10 a.m. on July 24 at the H.J. Justin Building at 100 Clay Street. The program will be “Our Own Action Heroes -” Nocona fire, police and EMTs.
Top photo – Smokey Bear visiting Bowie last week at summer reading.
COUNTY LIFE
Youngsters attend swimming lessons this week
Swim lessons for youngsters of all ages were conducted the past two weeks at the city pool. It was a good place to be during this summer heat. See more photos in the weekend News. (Photos by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
TxDOT bridge agreements on county agenda
Agreements on four bridge replacement projects in Montague County built through the Texas Department of Transportation will be presented to the commissioner’s court when it meets at 9 a.m. on July 22.
The bridges up for work are County Road 363/Jordan Road at Brush Creek in precinct two; CR 272/Rock Springs Road at Barrel Springs in precinct three; CR 194/Howard Road at North Fork Village Creek in precinct four and CR 265/Old Bonita Road at Branch Farmer’s Creek in precinct four.
A line item budget adjustment for $30,000 in the sheriff’s office, medical line item in the jail will be discussed.
The tax assessor/collector will ask to issue a refund for $4,456.18 for a homestead refund.
An order calling the Nov. 5 election, along with the slate of election judges, alternate judges and clerks for the 2024-25 elections will be considered. A final plat for lots 1-11 Smyrna Road Subdivision in precinct one will be reviewed.
A budget workshop wraps up the July 29 agenda.
