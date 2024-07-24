Filing began Monday for city, school board races

Filing began July 22 for the Nov. 5 elections for city and school boards and will run through Aug. 19.

Places coming open on the Bowie City Council include Place One presently filled by TJay McEwen, Place Two with Kristi Bates and Place Three with Terry Gunter.

For the Bowie Independent School District Place One with Jacky Betts and Place Two with Nichole Maddox will be up for elections.

Read the full list of school and city elections in your mid-week Bowie News.