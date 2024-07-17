COUNTY LIFE
Nocona City Council reviews budget work
The Nocona City Council met this past week making plans for budget and tax rate hearings.
Councilors received a brief update on the 2024-25 budget preparations. City Secretary Revell Hardison said the final proposal is almost complete and they now await the arrival of the no-new revenue tax rate that will be reviewed by the council after it is calculated by the tax collector.
The proposal includes a tax rate increase of about 3% similar to last year and there will be a small increase in water and sewer rates, but Hardison said the final crunch on those will come after the tax rate projections arrive.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
July Jam planned for July 27
The 22nd annual July Jam returns on July 27 to the Bowie Community Center West Hall, 413 Pelham Street in Bowie.
There will be a “chickin’ pickin’ fiddling fun time” as guests will be entertained by amazing fiddling tunes and enjoying a chicken meal with delicious homemade jams because it wouldn’t be July Jam without it.
Tickets are just $15 with the event starting at 6 p.m. The funds raised help provide awards for the Championship Fiddler Competition during Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival on Oct. 5.
This attracts talented musicians from all over to visit downtown Bowie to test their fiddling skills on stage in the Bowie Fire Hall on Oct. 5.
Along with the live fiddling entertainment, come hungry and be ready to outbid your neighbors at the silent auction or just stop by for a great meal, fellowship and soak in the air conditioning.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Nocona Summer Reading welcomes animals, insects
Burger fundraiser to assist Advanced staff member’s family
The staff of Advanced Rehabilitation will conduct a hamburger lunch fundraiser to assist one of its staff members whose child is undergoing serious medical issues.
From noon to sell-out on July 19 hamburgers will be prepared in the front lobby of the home. The goal is to sell 100 burgers with a $10 meal deal of a burger, chips and a drink.
Call Cynthia at 940-366-4960 for pre-orders or Tiffany for delivery at 940-255-0402.
The fundraiser is for Tori Mullins, whose daughter, Bryleigh Gresham, age three, has been undergoing treatment for leukemia at Cook Children’s Medical Center. Tori has had to be off work to travel to Cook’s for the treatments.
