Bowie Council adopts budget, keeps tax rate the same

The reckless act of drinking and driving could change your life forever, but it only takes a few minutes to find a sober ride.

As law enforcement increases its presence leading up to Labor Day, drivers can save their own life and the lives of others by finding a rideshare, transit, or other safe ride.

While many people enjoyed an extra day off during the Labor Day weekend last year, 14 families and communities mourned the loss of a loved one.

With the holiday just around the corner, the Texas Department of Transportation is launching the “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” Labor Day campaign to remind motorists about the dangers of drunk driving. In partnership with local law enforcement, the campaign urges Texans to always make the right choice and get a sober ride home—or face the consequences.

“Every drunk driving fatality is preventable, plain and simple,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “If you plan to celebrate Labor Day by drinking, make sure you arrange a sober ride using a rideshare, taxi, public transit or a designated driver.”

TxDOT is working with law enforcement agencies across the state as they boost efforts to identify and arrest drunk drivers from Aug. 16 through Sept. 2. This coincides with the national heightened enforcement period sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Last year, there were 334 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend, resulting in 14 fatalities and 35 serious injuries. TxDOT wants to prevent these crashes and save lives by encouraging drivers to make the right choice this holiday and beyond.

Drive Sober. No Regrets. is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.