NEWS
We celebrate American workers this holiday weekend and say good-bye to summer. Make it a safe and happy weekend as you spend time with family and friends.
The Bowie News office, along with most government offices will be closed on Monday.
NEWS
Bowie Council adopts budget, keeps tax rate the same
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Members of the Bowie City Council adopted the first reading for adoption of the 2024-25 budget totaling $23,310,385 in overall operations.
Approval came at Monday night’s meeting the 2024 tax rate. Finance Director Pamela Woods presented the budget proposal in its final form and when asked if there were any significant changes from the first draft, she said there property tax revenue went down some, while sales tax went up a small bit. The fire department salary line also was adjusted as it is now fully staffed.
The budget total is $23,310,385, broken down in $10,714390 for the general fund and $12,595,995. This budget is balanced with only a small amount, $9,681 above the overall projected revenues. Utility fund revenue is projected at $12,601,000 and general fund at $10,719,066.
The proposed tax rate for 2024 is unchanged for the past three years staying at .5430 cents per $100 in property value. There were no comments in Monday’s public hearing.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Four people die, 10 injured in one-vehicle crash
Four people died and 10 were hospitalized after a horrific wreck on U.S. Highway 287 near Farm-to-Market Road 1655 at Alvord.
The traffic incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Aug. 28 after emergency responders converged on the single-vehicle wreck of a Chevrolet 3500 passenger van. According to the Department of Public Safety preliminary report, the van, which was traveling northbound when the driver veered off the left side of the highway. The driver overcorrected, lost control and rolled over.
Trooper Sgt. Tony De La Cerda confirmed there were 14 passengers in the van including the driver and multiple passengers were ejected. Three passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene including the driver, three passengers were transported to different hospitals by air with critical injuries, seven passengers were transported by ambulance with non-critical injuries and one passenger was transported by ambulance with a minor injury. A fourth passenger was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
“We know the vehicle was coming from Florida and headed to New Mexico. The victims were residents of Florida of Haitian descent. This investigation is not a human smuggling/trafficking case,” said Sgt. De La Cerda.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Drive safely this Labor Day weekend
The reckless act of drinking and driving could change your life forever, but it only takes a few minutes to find a sober ride.
As law enforcement increases its presence leading up to Labor Day, drivers can save their own life and the lives of others by finding a rideshare, transit, or other safe ride.
While many people enjoyed an extra day off during the Labor Day weekend last year, 14 families and communities mourned the loss of a loved one.
With the holiday just around the corner, the Texas Department of Transportation is launching the “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” Labor Day campaign to remind motorists about the dangers of drunk driving. In partnership with local law enforcement, the campaign urges Texans to always make the right choice and get a sober ride home—or face the consequences.
“Every drunk driving fatality is preventable, plain and simple,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “If you plan to celebrate Labor Day by drinking, make sure you arrange a sober ride using a rideshare, taxi, public transit or a designated driver.”
TxDOT is working with law enforcement agencies across the state as they boost efforts to identify and arrest drunk drivers from Aug. 16 through Sept. 2. This coincides with the national heightened enforcement period sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Last year, there were 334 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend, resulting in 14 fatalities and 35 serious injuries. TxDOT wants to prevent these crashes and save lives by encouraging drivers to make the right choice this holiday and beyond.
Drive Sober. No Regrets. is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS10 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint