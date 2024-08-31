Bowie Council adopts budget, keeps tax rate the same

By BARBARA GREEN

Members of the Bowie City Council adopted the first reading for adoption of the 2024-25 budget totaling $23,310,385 in overall operations.

Approval came at Monday night’s meeting the 2024 tax rate. Finance Director Pamela Woods presented the budget proposal in its final form and when asked if there were any significant changes from the first draft, she said there property tax revenue went down some, while sales tax went up a small bit. The fire department salary line also was adjusted as it is now fully staffed.

The budget total is $23,310,385, broken down in $10,714390 for the general fund and $12,595,995. This budget is balanced with only a small amount, $9,681 above the overall projected revenues. Utility fund revenue is projected at $12,601,000 and general fund at $10,719,066.

The proposed tax rate for 2024 is unchanged for the past three years staying at .5430 cents per $100 in property value. There were no comments in Monday’s public hearing.

