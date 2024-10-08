Bowie Council hosts budget hearing Monday

Montague County could soon find itself under a burn ban as the commissioner’s court considers that action at its 9 a.m. meeting on Aug. 12.

Dry conditions and triple-digit heat are driving the concerns that have lead to many grass fires across the area. Summer’s heat also is expected to continue despite some small possibilities for rain.

After a budget workshop the court will consider accepting the 2024-25 proposed budget and schedule the public hearing.

Kathy Phillips, tax assessor-collector, also will present the certification of appraised values for tax year 2024 and the no new revenue and voter approval tax rates for 2024.

Afterward the court will take a record vote on a rate and schedule that public hearing.

As the new fiscal year draws near the commissioners will consider sheriff and constable fees for the year, as well as imposing any optional Texas Department of Motor vehicle fees for 2025.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda will include:

Order adopting a property tax exemption for qualifying child-care facilities.

Proclamation for Sept. 17 to be proclaimed Constitution Day in the county.

Approve list of county 2025 holidays.

Authorize County Judge Kevin Benton to sign the home-delivered meal grant program resolutions for the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Consider lease agreement with Pitney Bowles and hear proposal from Kofile for preservation of index books in the district clerk’s office.

Discuss purchase of 5.972 acres offered by the Texas Department of Transportation.

Consider precinct three line-item budget adjustment for $15,000 from operating to part-time.

Discuss line-item usage and explanation of purchasing of prohibited items throughout the county.

Re-appoint Greg Ross to the board of directors of the Nortex Housing Finance Corporation.