Hall agrees to suspension, Boggeman to serve during interim

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

The removal hearing for 97th District Attorney Casey Hall was set to resume at 10 a.m. Friday morning, but those in courtroom felt some sort of mediation was in the works as both attorneys met with Judge Bruce McFarling in chambers, followed by Katie Boggeman, incoming 2025 DA.

When the judge opened the hearing he announced the parties had come to an agreement where Hall agreed to a temporary suspension. Robert Wagstaff, representing Hall and Tim Cole, who filed the removal petition met with the judge. Hall did not attend the hearing.

McFarling said Boggeman would be named district attorney during the suspension and it would be effective after she posted the required $5,000 bond.

Judge McFarling administered the oath of office to Boggeman after the hearing Friday and she will serve during the period of Hall’s suspension.

Top photo – Judge Bruce McFarling shakes hands with Katie Boggeman after she received the oath of office as she serves as DA during Hall’s suspension. (Photo by Barbara Green)