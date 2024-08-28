Bowie News moves up deadline due to Labor Day

Bowie Independent School District Trustees will give final approval to their new budget when they meet in a pair of called meetings on Aug. 30.

The first meeting is at 7 a.m. for a public hearing on the budget and proposed tax rate for 2024-25.

The proposed tax rate is .84690 cents per $100 in property value. That total breaks down into .18 cents for debt service and .66690 cents for maintenance and operation. The 2023 rate is .87180.

At the last board meeting that also was a budget workshop, they were still trying to hammer out a salary schedule that would include some sort of pay increase. No final decision had been made at that session.

In the second meeting at 7:15 a.m. multiple items of financial business will be addressed.

