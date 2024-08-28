NEWS
BISD Trustees prepare to approve budget, tax rate
Bowie Independent School District Trustees will give final approval to their new budget when they meet in a pair of called meetings on Aug. 30.
The first meeting is at 7 a.m. for a public hearing on the budget and proposed tax rate for 2024-25.
The proposed tax rate is .84690 cents per $100 in property value. That total breaks down into .18 cents for debt service and .66690 cents for maintenance and operation. The 2023 rate is .87180.
At the last board meeting that also was a budget workshop, they were still trying to hammer out a salary schedule that would include some sort of pay increase. No final decision had been made at that session.
In the second meeting at 7:15 a.m. multiple items of financial business will be addressed.
NEWS
Bowie News moves up deadline due to Labor Day
Due to the Labor Day holiday, there will be an early deadline for the Sept. 4 edition of The Bowie News.
All news and advertising must be turned in by 5 p.m. on Aug. 29.
The Bowie News office will be closed on Sept. 2 for the holiday.
NEWS
Montague County adopts 2024 tax rate, budget
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County Commissioners adopted the 2024-25 budget and the 2024 tax rate during their Monday session.
This year’s tax rate is 1.11% lower than the prior year’s rate of .50170 cents per $100 in property value. The 2024 rate is .4961 cents, which is the county’s “no new revenue” rate.
The tax on the average homestead will go up 1.72% with tax projected at $724 for 2024, compared to $712 in 2023.
Total budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year including special funds is $19,246,279. County Auditor Jennifer Essary said last year’s comparable total was $17,677,954, however, this year’s the majority of that increase is from Senate Bill 22 money that was not budgeted last year and is this year.
These grant funds are being used in the sheriff, district attorney and county attorney offices primarily to increase salaries.
NEWS
TxDOT asks: Should U.S. 287 become an interstate?
Do you think U.S. Highway 287 through Bowie and Wichita Falls should be an Interstate highway? The Texas Department of Transportation has a group studying the possibility. And they would like to hear what you think of the idea.
TxDOT is seeking public input on the future of U.S. 287, a corridor that spans 671 miles from Port Arthur, through the Greater Wichita Falls area, to Amarillo and plays a major role in moving people and goods through Texas.
The comprehensive study will evaluate transportation needs and identify potential multimodal solutions for needs.
