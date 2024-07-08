DA’s removal hearing begins, adjourned until Friday

Casey Hall, 97th DA

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Casey Hall, 97th District Attorney, may learn Friday if she will be temporarily suspended from her position, pending a removal jury trial.

The removal petition process got underway Monday with its first hearing, as the judge adjourned after a little more than one hour and set the case to resume at 10 a.m on Aug. 9.

While the hearing may have been brief, it covered a couple of major topics including a defense motion to dismiss and an argument the state should have some representation at this hearing.

The removal petition was filed July 17 by local attorney Tim Cole, who also is a former longtime district attorney for the 97th Judicial District. It seeks to remove District Attorney Casey Hall for incompetency or official misconduct in the performance of her duties as DA. The petitioner also requests Hall be temporarily suspended pending a final decision in the case.

Judge Bruce McFarling presided after he was assigned to the case by Judge David L. Evans, presiding judge of the eighth administrative region of Texas. Cole represented himself as the petitioner and Hall was represented by Robert Wagstaff, an Abilene attorney.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.