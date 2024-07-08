NEWS
Few new faces join the city, school elections
With a little less than two weeks left, election filing continues to move slowly for the city and school board elections schedule on Nov. 5.
Filing began July 22 and will continue through Aug. 19. All three incorporated cities in the county will have elections, along with all the school districts.
The City of Saint Jo saw Kelly Williamson file to run for mayor, while the Bowie City Council has its first candidate with Laramie Truax in place three.
Here is a list of the positions that will be on the ballot and the present office holders. Those who have filed are noted.
Bowie City Council
Place 1 TJay McEwen
Place 2 Kristi Bates
Place 3 Terry Gunter
Laramie Truax,
place 3 – filed
Nocona Council
Christopher Nunneley
Taylor Ross
Yesika Rodriguez
Saint Jo Council
Mayor
Shawn Armstrong
Melissa McPherson
Colton Thomas
Kelly Williamson,
mayor, filed
Bowie ISD Trustees
Place 1 Jacky Betts –
Filed
Place 2 Nichole Maddox
Gold-Burg ISD
Lynn Allen
Becky Case
Weldon Duff
Forestburg ISD
Rick Bathrop
Chad Hudspeth
Audiemarie Keown –
Filed
Joann Pople
Montague ISD
Terry Jones – Filed
Janet Nabours
Gregg Romine
Jimmy Walker – Filed
Nocona ISD
Kyle LaMar
Randy Murphey
Guy Hill
Prairie Valley ISD
Scott Carpenter
Frank Glass
Jimmy Harris
Saint Jo ISD
Leeton Phillips – Filed
Dee Weger – Filed
DA’s removal hearing begins, adjourned until Friday
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Casey Hall, 97th District Attorney, may learn Friday if she will be temporarily suspended from her position, pending a removal jury trial.
The removal petition process got underway Monday with its first hearing, as the judge adjourned after a little more than one hour and set the case to resume at 10 a.m on Aug. 9.
While the hearing may have been brief, it covered a couple of major topics including a defense motion to dismiss and an argument the state should have some representation at this hearing.
The removal petition was filed July 17 by local attorney Tim Cole, who also is a former longtime district attorney for the 97th Judicial District. It seeks to remove District Attorney Casey Hall for incompetency or official misconduct in the performance of her duties as DA. The petitioner also requests Hall be temporarily suspended pending a final decision in the case.
Judge Bruce McFarling presided after he was assigned to the case by Judge David L. Evans, presiding judge of the eighth administrative region of Texas. Cole represented himself as the petitioner and Hall was represented by Robert Wagstaff, an Abilene attorney.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
West Nile Virus infected mosquitoes making a return to Texas
Public health officials urge Texans to be vigilant in protecting against mosquito bites after confirming the first Texas case of West Nile virus and 10 travel-associated Dengue cases for 2024. Precautions should be taken in Texas and while traveling internationally to countries where dengue is endemic.
The first case of West Nile in 2024 was reported in a Montgomery County resident who has been diagnosed with West Nile fever. As of today, the Texas Department of State Health Services has identified nearly 800 mosquito samples infected with West Nile virus in 24 counties.
One human case was reported in Montague County in 2024, but a specific time was not posted on the DSHS website.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Unknown expense of raw water pump may hit budget
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Members of the Bowie City Council learned just like their own household budgets, the city’s 2024-25 operational budget is facing the higher costs across the board.
Councilors met for a budget workshop on Monday night and threw their questions about the draft proposal that was presented on July 8.
City Manager Bert Cunningham previously said he has slashed more than $300,000 from the departmental budget requests in order to get a balanced budget. However, a large unknown hovers over the finances as the staff waits on engineering estimates to add a pump at the raw water pump station, a directive from the state regulatory agency.
The city budget is broken out into two funds, utility and general. The utility fund, which includes water, sewer and electric, has projected expenses of $12,595,995 with revenues forecast at $12,601,000.
The remaining city departments are in the general fund where expenses are $10,700,890 with revenue projected at $10,705,568. Overall budget operations are expensed at $23,296,885 and revenue projected at $23,306,568. Cunningham said it leaves a small margin of $9,683 maintaining that balanced budget.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
