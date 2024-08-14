Saint Jo City Council to discuss personnel topics

By BARBARA GREEN

While the burn ban was a hot topic, sparks flew in the courtroom Monday as commissioners argued about the policy that does not allow the county to buy soda pops for employees.

Commissioner Roy Darden raised the issue after an invoice he submitted was rejected by the auditor who reportedly told him the county is only allowed to purchase Gatorade and water. He asked what about tea, milk, coffee and orange juice, if those were allowed. Auditor Jennifer Essary said that has been the policy for the precincts.

Darden wanted to know where the rule came from whether it was a state mandate, court approved or from the auditor. Commissioner Bob Langford, senior member of the court, said they have always had to watch where they spend money and he had been “called on the carpet himself” for a wrong item.

“It is not a rule that is hers trying to make it hard on you or the county. There are only certain things you can and can’t do. I don’t know what is such a big deal. I understand where you are coming from, but we have to take care of what we spend and justify it,” said Langford.

County Judge Kevin Benton interjected they have to keep in mind, “This is not our money.”

Darden responded the problem is when she rejects a ticket it comes out of his pocket.

