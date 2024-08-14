NEWS
Sparks fly in debate over soda pops
By BARBARA GREEN
While the burn ban was a hot topic, sparks flew in the courtroom Monday as commissioners argued about the policy that does not allow the county to buy soda pops for employees.
Commissioner Roy Darden raised the issue after an invoice he submitted was rejected by the auditor who reportedly told him the county is only allowed to purchase Gatorade and water. He asked what about tea, milk, coffee and orange juice, if those were allowed. Auditor Jennifer Essary said that has been the policy for the precincts.
Darden wanted to know where the rule came from whether it was a state mandate, court approved or from the auditor. Commissioner Bob Langford, senior member of the court, said they have always had to watch where they spend money and he had been “called on the carpet himself” for a wrong item.
“It is not a rule that is hers trying to make it hard on you or the county. There are only certain things you can and can’t do. I don’t know what is such a big deal. I understand where you are coming from, but we have to take care of what we spend and justify it,” said Langford.
County Judge Kevin Benton interjected they have to keep in mind, “This is not our money.”
Darden responded the problem is when she rejects a ticket it comes out of his pocket.
NEWS
Saint Jo City Council to discuss personnel topics
Members of the Saint Jo City Council will go into executive session to discuss personnel issues when it meets at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14.
The council agenda lists the closed session as “personnel matters – deliberate the appointment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer, re: Public Works Employee schedule.”
Any action would be taken back in open session.
Other agenda items include discussion of a proposed tax rate for 2024, along with setting public hearings for the budget and tax rate.
The council will call the Nov. 5 election and review the purchase of Fund View software.
NEWS
Commissioners prepare to adopt the 2024-25 budget, tax rate
By BARBARA GREEN
Monday Montague County Commissioners accepted the proposed budget for 2024-25 and plan to adopt a tax rate that is 1.11% lower than last year.
As they moved into a budget workshop County Judge Kevin Benton pointed out a few last minute changes that had been made and a new copy was left for each of them.
He explained the budget is balanced and uses the no new revenue rate of .4961 cents per $100 in property value. The 2023 rate is .50170 cents per $100.
The planned purchase of a new served in the new budget year was shifted to buy it now out of contingency at $24,137.
The supplement paid to the Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo ambulance services was increased by 15%. Benton said like everyone else their cost of business has gone up.
The cost for mental health services provided through the Helen Farabee Center has jumped up from $16,000 to $97,000. Benton said county officials met with them to hear their reasoning.
NEWS
Court approves burn ban
Montague County is now under a burn ban for all outdoor burning following action by the commissioner’s court this morning. The ban will be good for 90 days or until the court takes additional action.
