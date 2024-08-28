Volleyball Tournament Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians finished second in the silver bracket at the Lu Allen tournament in Graham during the weekend.

The Lady Indians went 4-3 overall, going 2-2 during pool play before finishing 2-1 in the silver bracket.

Nocona started off the tournament with a tough straight set win 2-0 against Midland Greenwood that was competitive the whole match.

The Lady Indians then suffered two straight losses to Dumas and Peaster. Both matches were straight set losses, but every set saw the team compete well and reach at least 20 points.

Nocona then finished pool play with a match against Vernon. After losing a close first set, the Lady Indians came back to take set two easily before winning a tightly contested set three to win the match 2-1.

With a 2-2 record, Nocona was put into the silver bracket on the final day.

The Lady Indians took care of business against Burkburnett in 2-0 before playing a thrilling match against Caprock that went three sets as Nocona won 2-1 to reach the championship game of the bracket.

There, the Lady Indians played a rematch against its pool partner Midland Greenwood. Depite beating the team in straight sets two days earlier, both sets were so close that result was thrown out before the game with higher stakes.

Nocona won the first set 25-19, but Greenwood came back to take set two by the same score 25-19 to tie it up. In the final set, Midland kept up that momentum and won 25-18 to take the match 2-1.

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits went to their toughest tournament of the season last weekend at Glen Rose, playing some of the top teams in the state.

The Lady Rabbits went 1-5 overall in the tough field.

In pool play Bowie first lost to 4A Lorena in straight sets 2-0. In the second match against private school Trinity Valley, the Lady Rabbits won the first set, but then went on to lose the next two sets.

Against 4A Carter Riverside, Bowie won both sets by narrow margins to get its first win of the tournament.

The final pool game was against Lubbock Liberty, which the Lady Rabbits lost in straight sets. Bowie went 1-3 during pool play, which sent them to the silver bracket for the final day.

There, the Lady Rabbits first played the defending back-to-back 1A state champions Blum. Bowie bounced back after a bad first set to win set two. Unfortunately, Blum won set three to move on while the Lady Rabbits went to the consolation route.

Bowie then played 5A Cleburne. After losing the first set, the Lady Rabbits battled in the second, but lost by the smallest margin.

The loss ended Bowie’s tournament.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs finished second overall at their first tournament of the season last week at Electra.

The Lady Bulldogs went 4-2 overall, losing to the tournament host in a tough three-set match.

Prairie Valley did not start off the tournament on the right note. Playing Newcastle, the Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0, with one of the sets being close.

Prairie Valley bounced back, winning the next two matches in pool play against Olney and Vernon Northside in straight sets 2-0 to finish 2-1.

That put the Lady Bulldogs into the gold bracket on the final day. There, Prairie Valley beat Woodson and fairly easily 2-0 before winning a tightly contested match against Crowell that was also 2-0.

In the championship match, the Lady Bulldogs played Electra. Prairie Valley won the first set with some matter of control 25-19, but lost a closely contested second set 25-22. In the third and final set, the Lady Bulldogs let it get away from them and lost 15-11.

Renee’ Stout and Natalee Young were selected to the all-tournament team.

Missing scores

The Bowie News did not receive results from Saint Jo’s match, Gold-Burg’s tournament and Bellevue’s tournament last week.