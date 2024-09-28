Bowie council approves tax rate, amends budget

By BARBARA GREEN

It was a brief 15-minute meeting for the Bowie City Council this week as the 2024 tax rate was finalized along with budget amendments for fiscal 2023-24.

The 2024 tax rate will remain at the same level as the past three years at .5430 cents per $100 in property value. Councilors gave approval for the second reading of the rate ordinance.

Budget amendment

The only new item of business was a series of line items budget amendments for both revenue and expenditures that went over the budget. These will be adjusted in preparation for the outside auditor’s review this fall.

In the utility fund revenues surpassed the budget projections by $332,000. Interest rates continue to provide a boost going $160,000 above budget.

