NEWS
Bowie council approves tax rate, amends budget
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
It was a brief 15-minute meeting for the Bowie City Council this week as the 2024 tax rate was finalized along with budget amendments for fiscal 2023-24.
The 2024 tax rate will remain at the same level as the past three years at .5430 cents per $100 in property value. Councilors gave approval for the second reading of the rate ordinance.
Budget amendment
The only new item of business was a series of line items budget amendments for both revenue and expenditures that went over the budget. These will be adjusted in preparation for the outside auditor’s review this fall.
In the utility fund revenues surpassed the budget projections by $332,000. Interest rates continue to provide a boost going $160,000 above budget.

NEWS
Nelson/Mill intersection gets concrete
Concrete was poured around the large drainage drop box in the intersection of Mill and Nelson on Wednesday morning. The city has set Oct. 31 as the last day for the contractor to substantially finish the project before daily financial penalties begin.
NEWS
Driver arrested at RWP after monster truck rampage
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
A 35-year-old Crockett, TX man was arrested after aggravated assault using his “monster truck” in the early morning hours of Sunday to drive over people and vehicles.
Rednecks with Paychecks, located outside of Saint Jo on Farm-to-Market Road 3206, welcomes thousands of people who race, take part in contests, camp out and have a big party. There are two events a year.
Staff from the Montague County Sheriff’s office was called to the scene at 12:40 a.m. Sept. 22 for an aggravated assault in progress.
Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the RWP security team had the suspect, Jonathan Reid, detained at the gate when they arrived.
“He apparently got into a verbal argument with multiple people at the park. Driving a very large monster truck he had struck several vehicles. He reportedly told people if it doesn’t have an eight-foot flag he can hit it, so he did,” said the chief deputy.

NEWS
Commissioners accept sole sewer facility bid
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County Commissioners accepted the sole bid for a fabricated sewage treatment system ready for installation during their Monday meeting.
Last month the county had to change up its bid process when no bids came in, changing to bid just the treatment unit and its related apparatus. The county will do the dirt work and bid out the concrete work if it exceeds the $50,000 bid limit.
The one bid came from Southwest Fluid Products Inc., in Mineral Wells providing one fabricated system reading for installation for a complete mix sludge process. It also includes the lift station.

