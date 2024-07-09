Bowie High School readies homecoming week

Just a month into the new school and it is already time for homecoming activities. Bowie will have homecoming Sept. 9-13.

Bowie High School’s Athletic Booster Club will host the homecoming parade at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 11 through downtown. Entry forms are available on the club’s Facebook page.

Lineup is first-come-first-serve when check-in begins at 5:45 p.m. Line up on Tarrant Street back toward the junior high school. Bring the entry form with you for the announcer to read. The parade will then roll out at 6:45 p.m.

After the parade there will be a “Burn Ban Bonfire” at the rodeo arena grounds. Cost is $1 per person.

Enter on the highway side of the arena. Pulled pork and barbecue chicken sandwiches will be sold with water and chips for $10. All proceeds benefit the Class of 2025 Project Graduation.

The program will feature the BHS cheer squad, the football team, music from the Mighty Marching Maroon Band and a performance from the BHS Steppers.

There will be a community pep rally from 4:30-5 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the high school.

Throughout the week Jackrabbit spirit will be celebrated and each day on all the campuses will be a specific theme or color. All clothing must still meet dress code.

Monday is “Color Wars” and each grade has its own color: Headstart/Pre-K, red; first, green; second, yellow; third, orange; fourth, red; fifth, green; sixth, red; seventh, yellow; eighth, pink; freshmen, red; sophomores, green; juniors, pink and seniors, purple. Teachers and campus staff are blue.

Tuesday will be twin day. Wednesday is Pajama Day (school appropriate). Thursday is Maroon Out.

At 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 the junior high students will bring a pep rally to the elementary parking lot where those students will have a musical instrument parade with their homemade instruments. See more on 4-5A.