SCHOOL NEWS
Nocona Indians celebrate homecoming
Meg Meekins was crowned the 2024 homecoming queen for Nocona High School. The homecoming king, Kasch Johnson, was crowned at Friday’s pep rally. Skyler Smith, 2023 queen, crowned her successor. See more photos and football game reports in your mid-week Bowie News. (photo by Barbara Green)
Nocona High Homecoming parade 2024
Bowie High Steppers make their debut on Friday night
BISD board meets on Aug. 21
Bowie Independent School District Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Superintendent Blake Enlow will provide an update on enrollment, along with the status of the district’s local revenue level in excess of entitlement for 2024-25 also known as recapture.
He also will provide further details on stadium and gym sound system updates.
Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will report on the Texas Education Agency school accountability ratings being blocked from release by the courts, plus changes in the district medication policies and practices.
Campus administrators will report on the new year, followed by business reports and budget updates.
In action items the student transfer list will be reviewed along with recognition of Texas 4-H as an extracurricular activity.
Several certification waivers and emergency permits will be examined for teaching staff. A Texas Association of School Boards policy update for class ranking will be considered.
An executive session is set for the school safety plan.
