Saint Jo homecoming queen will be named

Make plans to come out and celebrate the 10th annual Wheels and Grills BBQ Cook-off and Car Show Sept. 20-21.

Staying true to the native cuisine of Texas, participants will be preparing a wide range of barbecue-inspired dishes including brisket, ribs, chicken, pork butt, beans, salsa and drink concoctions across two days of competition. . The High Point Cooker prize has been increased to $3,000 along with a pair of Fenoglio Boots

The event also will feature a car and motorcycle show and a cornhole tournament on Sept. 21.

