Saint Jo homecoming queen will be named
Saint Jo High School celebrates homecoming this week with daily themed events. Homecoming court and queen nominees are: Layla Polk, sophomore princess; Maxey Johnson, junior princess; Taylor Patrick, Tara Wolf, Ava Rossin and Aliyah Vasquez, senior queen candidates; Bailie Nobile, junior princess and Olivia Johnson, freshman princess. The queen will be crowned during halftime ceremonies at Harley Sewell Stadium as the Panthers play Forestburg on Sept. 20. Pep rally at 3:25 Friday.
Wheels & Grills rolls this weekend
Make plans to come out and celebrate the 10th annual Wheels and Grills BBQ Cook-off and Car Show Sept. 20-21.
Staying true to the native cuisine of Texas, participants will be preparing a wide range of barbecue-inspired dishes including brisket, ribs, chicken, pork butt, beans, salsa and drink concoctions across two days of competition. . The High Point Cooker prize has been increased to $3,000 along with a pair of Fenoglio Boots
The event also will feature a car and motorcycle show and a cornhole tournament on Sept. 21.
Bowie High homecoming royals crowned
Bowie High School homecoming 2024 royals were crowned Friday night. They are seniors Javier Moreno and Beau Combs. See more photos in your mid-week Bowie News. (News photo by Jordan Neal)
North Texas Giving Day is Thursday
North Texas Giving Day will be Sept. 19 and is Communities Foundation of Texas’ largest community investment initiative. 100% of each donation goes to nonprofits in more than 25 cause areas across 20 North Texas counties.
Last year, more than $60 million was raised through 97,132 donors benefiting over 3,000 local nonprofits, bringing the fifteen-year total to over $566 million for our community. North Texas Giving Day is the largest community-wide giving event in the nation.
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum and Wise Hope Crisis Shelter are two local nonprofits that are registered with North Texas Giving Day. For more information go to cftexas.org/donors/
