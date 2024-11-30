SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie bands prepare holiday concerts
The Bowie Junior and Senior High School bands are preparing their annual holiday concerts.
The high school concert will be at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. It will feature the jazz band, Mighty Marching Maroon and the high school choir. Come enjoy an evening filled with spectacular music and the warm feelings of the holiday season.
The junior high band concert is at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17. It will feature the sixth grade white and maroon bands, as well as the junior high choir. Free admission.
SCHOOL NEWS
BISD board to swear in new officers
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will swear in its new board members and reorganize its officers when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.
The agenda opens with canvassing of the election votes, followed by the oath of office to Jacky Betts in place one and Angie Christmas in place two. The board will then elect officers including president, vice president and secretary.
Action items begin with presentation of the 2023-24 outside audit offered by Paul Fleming of Edgin Parkman Fleming and Fleming, PC.
The annual public hearing on the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System report will be presented. The district usually receives a 100% on its report.
Superintendent Blake Enlow will discuss board training opportunities and the junior high all region band hosting on Nov. 19 at the high school. Lee Robertson will give a technology department update on its audit and eSports vulnerability information.
The campus administrators and athletic director will give monthly reports and a soccer club update, while the finance director will give business reports.
Other agenda action items include action on the 2024 tax roll and updates to the board operating procedures.
SCHOOL NEWS
DEA staff visits BHS during Red Ribbon Week
Special agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency spoke to Bowie High School students during Red Ribbon Week activities last week. The DEA’s In The Air helicopter and four agent/pilots brought the aircraft for students to see up close. They also talked about their careers, as did members of the City of Bowie Fire and Police Departments. BHS Principal Joanne Keeler had her photo taken with the crew. (courtesy photo)
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie band competes, doesn’t advance; Nocona competes Saturday
Bowie High School’s Mighty Marching Maroon competed at regional marching contest last week, but unfortunately it did not advance.
Director German Torres said the students did very well and they were proud of their work this season. The band had advanced out of area from the weekend before.
“We came in 16th place (3A region) and the students were a little disappointed, but that is to be expected. We are now setting our sights on our Veteran’s Day program alongside the Christmas program,” said the director.
Nocona High School’s band will compete at area contest in Mineral Wells High School at 3 p.m. on Nov. 2.
The Pride of the Tribe is directed by Randy Brooks. Marching contests are open to the public to attend for an admission price of $5.
