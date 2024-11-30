Bowie bands prepare holiday concerts

Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will swear in its new board members and reorganize its officers when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

The agenda opens with canvassing of the election votes, followed by the oath of office to Jacky Betts in place one and Angie Christmas in place two. The board will then elect officers including president, vice president and secretary.

Action items begin with presentation of the 2023-24 outside audit offered by Paul Fleming of Edgin Parkman Fleming and Fleming, PC.

The annual public hearing on the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System report will be presented. The district usually receives a 100% on its report.

Superintendent Blake Enlow will discuss board training opportunities and the junior high all region band hosting on Nov. 19 at the high school. Lee Robertson will give a technology department update on its audit and eSports vulnerability information.

The campus administrators and athletic director will give monthly reports and a soccer club update, while the finance director will give business reports.

Other agenda action items include action on the 2024 tax roll and updates to the board operating procedures.