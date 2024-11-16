Nocona City Council welcomes newly elected officers

Three newly elected Nocona City councilors took the oath of office this week.

Chuck Hittle, Chris Nunneley and Yesika Rodriguez began their work on the council this week. Robert Fuller also was elected as the mayor pro tem.

Outgoing councilor Taylor Ross was presented with a plaque thanking him for his service on the panel.

A series of five Nocona Economic Development Corporation requests were approved. The first three were on their second approval following the countdown of the 60-day clock following the initial request.

Read full story in the weekend Bowie News.

Pictured: Incumbent Councilors Yesika Rodriguez and Chris Nunneley and new member Chuck Hittle took the oath of office Tuesday for the Nocona City Council. (Courtesy photo)