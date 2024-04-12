BEDC readies ‘Jingle and Mingle’

There is still time to sponsor a wreath on a veteran’s grave in Elmwood Cemetery this holiday season.

These wreaths will be provided through the Wreaths Across America program coordinated locally by the Bowie Amity Club. During recent years more than 300 wreaths have been laid to remember all these veterans during Christmas.

Individuals who wish to sponsor a wreath can do so for $17. A family can purchase four at $68, 10 for $170 and a corporate sponsorship of 100 can be made for $1,700.

Sponsorship forms are available on the club’s Facebook page or call Angela Short at 940-841-1315 with questions.

The annual ceremony to remember veterans and lay the wreaths will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Elmwood Cemeteries. Those wishing to help lay wreaths are invited to make this a family tradition to follow the program’s creed of “Remember, honor and teach.” Each time a wreath is laid the volunteer is asked to say the veteran’s name out loud. This program usually features a speaker and the raising of the flags, before the laying of the live evergreen wreaths.