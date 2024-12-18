NEWS
Wichita Falls Food Bank supports 12 counties
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank continues to fight hunger in Bowie and across the 12-county area in North Texas where more than 39,000 individuals including 1 in 4 children struggle with hunger. In Montague County, 3,490 neighbors struggle to put food on their tables.
The WFAFB operates a network of 92 partner organizations. A Partnership with the Bowie Mission helps alleviate hunger and creates a safety net for families and seniors.
Every contribution, no matter how big or small, plays a significant role in feeding hungry neighbors.You are invited to get involved whether by volunteering, donating, or simply spreading the word.
Visit wfafb.org or call 940-766-2322 to learn more.
Bowie News moves up deadline due to Christmas
The Bowie News will have an early deadline for the Dec. 25 edition of The Bowie News. All news and advertising items need to be turned in by 4 p.m. on Dec. 20, due to an early print deadline.
The Bowie News office will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 for the holiday, but reopen on Dec. 26.
The city offices of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, along with the county courthouse.
BISD Trustees receive safety audit update
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie School Trustees received an update Monday night on local and maintenance efforts to implement state safety mandates and also received the district’s second intruder detection audit.
Superintendent Blake Enlow reported the Texas School Safety Center recently conducted the intruder audit at one or more of the BISD campuses. There was one finding and corrective actions have already been implemented. This report was discussed in closed session and there was no action after that session
Maintenance Director John Meeks provided an extensive report on the district’s participation in the Safety and Facility Enhancement Grant to implement state safety standards. The 88th Texas Legislative Session appropriated $1.1 billion to support school systems in meeting the standards.
Bowie ISD received $1,850,000 across two cycles and has focused on doors, fencing and locks. Cycle one sent $1.7 million and cycle two had $150,000.
Meeks said all the projects have required a lot of planning and examination. There are 237 doors and 198 are being replaced.
City of Saint Jo buys new police patrol unit
The City of Saint Jo will be purchasing a new patrol unit for its police department replacing two vehicles that are a 2013 and 2016.
At the Dec. 11 meeting the council members reviewed three bids that were sought by the city staff after non responses came in from the bid notice.
The low bidder was Chiefs Outfitting Solutions for a 2023 Chevy Tahoe (police package) at $62,289.99 with 29,995 miles. The unit was considered the showroom vehicle for the company.
The other two bids were a 2024 Durango at $63,515.25 and a 2025 Durango at $71,760.
The two vehicles in use now are a 2013 Caprice which just got out of the repair shop and a 2016 Ford Explorer.
The new unit will be financed on a five-year note from First National Leasing in Wichita Falls at 5.85% interest, for an annual payment of $14,999.24 starting October 2025.
The city also set a tentative date for an ordinance workshop on Jan. 22. The group wants and update its code of ordinances, a process not done in several years.
