Wichita Falls Food Bank supports 12 counties

The City of Saint Jo will be purchasing a new patrol unit for its police department replacing two vehicles that are a 2013 and 2016.

At the Dec. 11 meeting the council members reviewed three bids that were sought by the city staff after non responses came in from the bid notice.

The low bidder was Chiefs Outfitting Solutions for a 2023 Chevy Tahoe (police package) at $62,289.99 with 29,995 miles. The unit was considered the showroom vehicle for the company.

The other two bids were a 2024 Durango at $63,515.25 and a 2025 Durango at $71,760.

The two vehicles in use now are a 2013 Caprice which just got out of the repair shop and a 2016 Ford Explorer.

The new unit will be financed on a five-year note from First National Leasing in Wichita Falls at 5.85% interest, for an annual payment of $14,999.24 starting October 2025.

The city also set a tentative date for an ordinance workshop on Jan. 22. The group wants and update its code of ordinances, a process not done in several years.