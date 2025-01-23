SPORTS
Bowie soccer club loses tough game at Springtown last week
The Bowie High School soccer club boy’s team was able to play on Friday at Springtown in the first game of the new year after the snowfall canceled the previous weeks game.
Unfortunately, the Porcupines were able to jump on the Jackrabbits early in the game on their way to a 7-0 win.
Bowie’s last game played was nearly a month earlier against Benbrook. The Jackrabbits were supposed to play a rematch against Wichita Falls Memorial the previous week, but the snowfall led to that game being cancelled.
Unfortunately, that match rustiness showed up early in the game against Springtown. The Porcupines rode a hot first 25 minutes where they led 5-0 with 55 minutes still to play. Bowie then settled down and only allowed two more goals for the rest of the game.
Coach Chad Word chalked up the bad start to not getting his team mentally focused to start the match. Besides that, the team’s inability to pull the trigger limited the team’s goal scoring chances.
“One glaring issue is we create excellent opportunities to score all game long, but we are unwilling to shoot,” Word said. “With upwards of 15-16 dangerous chances, we shot the ball only three times. This is not good enough to beat solid teams in our area.”
Bowie, Nocona lifters compete at Sherman
The Bowie and Nocona powerlifting team competed in the first meet of the season on Jan. 16 at Sherman in a meet that featured lifters from more than 20 schools.
The Nocona boy’s team finished 12th, the Bowie boy’s team placed 16th and the Lady Indians were tied for 17th place.
The Jackrabbits had two lifters finish in the top five of their weight classes and earn points. Tripp Brewer finished third in the 220 pound class and had a total of 1,275 pounds. Luis Covarubias had the same total while competing in the 275 class and finished fifth to earn points for Bowie.
The Indians finished with three lifters placing in the top of their weight classes which went towards the team’s point total. Omar Salinas earned third place in the 123 pound class, lifting 620 total pounds. Kaeden Wallace was not far behind, lifting 595 pounds in the 114 class which earned him fourth place. Matthew Johnson got the final point, finishing in fifth place in the 242 class as he lifted 1,250 pounds.
The Lady Indians had only one of their lifters earn points. Kaitlyn Tiffner, who has competed had the state meet before, finished in fifth place in the 105 class as she lifted 470 total pounds.
Both Bowie and Nocona teams, along with newcomer Bellevue, are expected to lift at this week’s meet at 5 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Valley View.
Girls Basketball Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers wrapped up the first round of district play last week with wins against Bellevue and Forestburg to stay undefeated and in first place.
The Lady Panthers won against the Lady Eagles 57-55 in a close game before winning at the Lady Horns gym 61-28.
Saint Jo entered the week with a 3-0 record and played a Bellevue team that also entered the game undefeated in district as well.
Both teams play an up-tempo type of style on offense and defense that made it an exciting game from start to finish. With these being the best two teams in the district, it just seemed to come down to who had more gas in the tank at the end.
For most of the game, it was the Lady Eagles as they led 16-12 after the first quarter, 30-26 at halftime and 48-41 heading into the fourth quarter.
The final period saw Saint Jo finally catch up and tie the game early on before it was back and forth down the stretch.
With the score tied at 55-55 with 25 seconds left, the Lady Panthers got the ball to backup post player Kamron Skidmore who put in a quick shot near the basket to put Saint Jo up for good as it won 57-55.
The Lady Panthers then closed out the first round of district with a game at Forestburg on Friday that was not as close.
Saint Jo beat the Lady Horns 61-28.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles battled through illness last week to go 1-1 in district against Saint Jo and Prairie Valley.
The Lady Eagles lost a close game against the district’s top team Saint Jo 57-55 before rebounding to beat Prairie Valley 55-25.
Bellevue came into the week with an undefeated record as it played last year’s district champ Saint Jo on the road on Jan. 14.
Just like the Lady Eagles, the Lady Panthers like to employ full-court pressure style defenses and looks to push the ball in transition any opportunity it gets. While Bellevue had several of its key players dealing with illness, the Lady Eagles played through it to give the game their best shot.
Bellevue grabbed the lead early and seemed to control the game for the majority of the contest. The Lady Eagles led 16-12 after the first quarter 30-26 at halftime and 48-41 at the end of the third quarter. At several times Bellevue had extended it lead to double-digits, but just could not shake Saint Jo.
The Lady Panthers came back in the fourth quarter to tie up the score early at 48-48. From there both teams had trouble scoring and pulling away as every basket felt like pulling teeth.
Saint Jo took its first lead, but then Chloe Broussard made a 3-pointer to give Bellevue back the lead. Brittany Gill then made a tough floater and scored in transition to keep the Lady Eagles ahead until a clutch 3-pointer from the Lady Eagle tied the game up with 1:32 left.
With less than 30 seconds left in the game, Saint Jo took the lead on quick post up basket. Bellevue had a chance to either tie or take the lead, but the 3-point shot did not go in as the Lady Eagles lost 57-55.
It was a disappoint outcome for a game that could have put Bellevue in first place, but the Lady Eagles bounced back on Friday with a win at home against Prairie Valley.
Bellevue jumped out to a 32-4 lead in the first quarter and was able to coast to an easy win from there as it pulled back its press defense. The Lady Eagles won 55-25 in the end.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians picked up two more blowout wins last week against Archer City and Electra to stay undefeated in district play.
The Lady Indians beat the Lady Cats 81-35 and the Lady Tigers 77-21.
Nocona came into the week confident, having last lost a district game in 2019 and having already beaten both teams easily the first time.
On Jan. 14 the team played Archer City and easily won 81-35.
The most interesting thing was Meg Meekins being within scratching distance of breaking the school single-game scoring record.
She came up three points short, scoring a career-high 43 points.
Friday’s game against Electra was not much closer. The Lady Indians won 77-21.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns won one game and lost the other last week in district play.
The Lady Horns beat Midway on Jan. 14, 49-41, before losing to Saint Jo on Friday 61-28.
Forestburg came into the week with a 1-1 record and was hoping to shake off a tough loss in its previous game against Bellevue.
The Lady Horns played a close game against the Lady Falcons. Forestburg led 19-17 at halftime and 32-30 heading into the final period.
The Lady Horns made enough of their free throws in the fourth quarter to win comfortably enough after three close quarters, 49-41.
Unfortunately, Friday’s home game against undefeated Saint Jo did not go well. The Lady Panthers, fresh from beating second place Bellevue, won 61-28 against Forestburg.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough game at Bellevue on Friday last week.
The Lady Eagles won 55-25, but the Lady Bulldogs played well down the stretch after starting off the game not well.
Prairie Valley came into the game 0-3 district record, but had an extra day to prepare for the game against a Bellevue team that was sitting in second place in the standings.
The tough and physical full-court press from the Lady Eagles did a number on the Lady Bulldogs in the first quarter, up 32-4.
When the press was called off, this allowed Prairie Valley to play better as it outscored Bellevue 12-4 in the second quarter. Unfortunately, fatigue and the Lady Eagles playing better defense limited the Lady Bulldogs to nine points in the second half while Prairie Valley limited Bellevue to 21 points.
The Lady Eagles won 55-25.
Boys Basketball Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers had an up and down week last week, beating Bellevue at home before losing a close contest with Forestburg on the road.
The Panthers were able to beat the Eagles definitively 59-34 on Jan. 14 before losing in the fourth quarter against the Longhorns on Friday 48-40.
Saint Jo entered the week knowing it was going to possibly be its most important of the season as both Bellevue and Forestburg were potential playoff teams that are expected to compete with the Panthers for the district title.
The game started off competitive as the Panthers led only 11-6 after the first quarter. Both teams employed tough man-to-man defenses. Saint Jo did not want to let any of Bellevue’s shooters to have any room to get comfortable 3-point shots.
The Panthers started to up the pressure even more for steals both on the ball and in the passing lanes, as well as started to execute better offense in the second quarter. Saint Jo players were able dribble past defenders and attack the basket and pulled away 25-13 at halftime.
The Panthers continued to do so in the second half, really frustrating the Eagles with their physical play and fouls not going their way.
Saint Jo led 39-19 heading into the final period before winning comfortably 59-34.
It was a big win since it set up an early season showdown between two undefeated teams in district with Forestburg.
After a tight first quarter with the score tied at 12-12, Saint Jo took the lead 26-19 at halftime. The third quarter was a low-paced, low-scoring period as the Longhorns made up the seven point lead as the score was tied at 28-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
There, both teams had decent offensive quarters, but it was Forestburg that exploded for 20 points as it pulled away to win 48-40.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Eagles went 1-1 last week, earning their first district win after a tough start to district play.
The Eagles lost a tough game at Saint Jo 59-34 before coming back on Friday to win at home against Prairie Valley 74-41.
Bellevue came into the week coming off a disappointing loss against potential playoff team Forestburg to start off district play.
On Jan. 14 the Eagles traveled to Saint Jo to play another team in the district that is vying for a playoff spot.
From the start, the Panthers really physical man-to-man defense made it tough for Bellevue to find easy shots. Any drive to the rim saw contests from tall or long defenders and the 3-point shots were not open to take.
The Eagles initially hung in there defensively in the first quarter, trailing only 11-6. Then the second quarter saw Saint Jo find success driving to the basket with its tough front line and Bellevue offensively had no answer.
The Eagles trailed 25-13 at halftime and things only got worse in the second half.
Bellevue’s top post player Brycen Bancroft got in foul trouble in the third quarter and had to sit which did not help the Eagles try to hold off the Panthers.
Nothing was going their way as the home crowd and physical play frustrated Bellevue. The Eagles did finish with 15 points scored in the fourth quarter, but it did not matter much as Saint Jo won 59-34.
Bellevue was sitting at 0-2 heading into Friday’s home district opener which was also homecoming. The Eagles were able to give the crowd a good show and earn their first district win against a young Prairie Valley team.
Bellevue scored 42 points in the first half as it got back on track with a 74-41 win.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns had a great week to improve to first place in the district.
The Longhorns picked up a win against Midway 65-45 on Jan. 14 before picking up a home win against Saint Jo 48-40 on Friday.
Forestburg entered the week after coming back in its first district game to beat Bellevue in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns know they have a shot at the district title this season and know now is the time to play their best.
Forestburg played at Midway and led for most of the game. The Longhorns had a 28-19 lead at halftime before exploding in third quarter with 22 points to open up their lead. Forestburg won by a comfortable margin 65-45.
This set up a game against Saint Jo, with both teams coming into the game at 2-0 to start district.
The first quarter was even with the score tied at 12-12. The Longhorns had a rough second quarter which allowed the Panthers to get the lead 26-19 at halftime.
The third quarter was a low-scoring stretch for both teams. Forestburg’s defense came alive, allowing Saint Jo only two points. The Longhorns only scored two points more than they did in the second quarter, but it was enough to tie the score up at 28-28.
In the fourth quarter, both team’s offenses came alive. In the end it was Forestburg’s hot ending that allowed the Longhorns to pull away. Forestburg scored 20 points in the final period as it won 48-40.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians were able to finish the first round of district last week by going 2-0, getting wins against Archer City and Electra.
The Indians beat Archer City 32-20 on Jan. 14 before beating Electra 55-42.
Nocona was coming off a tough loss against Seymour and entered the week 2-2 in district play.
The Indians played the Wildcats and the game was low-scoring and competitive for three quarters.
Nocona led only 15-13 at halftime and both teams made only one basket each in the third quarter. The Indians led 18-15 entering the fourth quarter.
While Nocona’s defense kept the clamps on, allowing Archer City to score only five points, the Indians nearly doubled their three quarter total with 14 points.
Nocona won with a comfortable margin 32-20.
Coach Brody Wilson was proud of his team’s defensive effort in the game.
The Indians then played a different type of game against Electra on Friday. Nocona scored in double-digits in every quarter as it played with the lead throughout.
The Indians led 15-10 after the first quarter and 29-22 at halftime. The lead was nearly the same as the Tigers just would not go away, down 45-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Nocona did not let up as it controlled the pace down from the first three quarters. This helped limit Electra to only five points while the Indians grew their lead to double-digits.
Nocona won 55-42.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears went 1-1 last week with games against Prairie Valley and Midway.
The Bears beat the Bulldogs on Jan. 14, 64-56, before losing on Friday against the Falcons 66-37.
Gold-Burg came into the week following its district loss against Saint Jo, but were able to bounce back in its next game.
The Bears played at Prairie Valley on Jan. 14. It was close throughout as Gold-Burg led only 29-26 at halftime.
The Bears defense then limited the Bulldogs to only single-digit points in the third quarter, which allowed Gold-Burg to balloon its lead up to double-digits, 45-34.
In the fourth quarter, Prairie Valley charged back with 22 points, but the Bears scored just enough for a little breathing room at the end as they won 64-56.
Coach Christian Healer thought there was enough promise in the win to have his team focus on the small things if the team wants to surprise people and earn a playoff spot.
The next game against Midway did not go Gold-Burg’s way. The Falcons size limited the Bears offense early on which allowed Midway to jump out to an 18-5 lead in the first quarter.
Gold-Burg was able to score more consistently in the final three quarters, but not enough to either keep up with the rate the Falcons were scoring or to make up the difference from the first quarter. Midway won 66-37.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost their two games last week against Gold-Burg on Jan. 14 and at Bellevue on Friday.
The Bulldogs lost 64-56 against Gold-Burg and 74-41 against Bellevue.
Prairie Valley came into last week following a loss against Midway.
The Bulldogs played the Bears close in the first half, trailing only 29-26 at halftime. Then Prairie Valley was outscored 17-9 in the third quarter as Gold-Burg’s lead grew to 11 points entering the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs shot the ball well, making five 3-pointers as they scored 21 points in the final period. Unfortunately for Prairie Valley, it could not get enough stops to come back as it fell short 64-56.
The next game against Bellevue was one where Prairie Valley allowed the Eagles to get off to too hot of an offensive start. Bellevue scored 28 points in the first quarter and 42 points in the first half.
Despite the Bulldogs scoring at a decent pace besides in the third quarter, it was not enough to keep up with the Eagles scoring. Bellevue won 74-41.
